Check out the emotional moment of Mahira khan with her groom

Mahira Khan is a Pakistan superstar who has done many hit projects.

She is also a queen of beauty and a down-to-earth person.

The hum kahan kay sachay thay actress today got married to Salim Karim in a private event.

The “hum kahan kay sachay that” actress today got married to Salim Karim in a private event. In the video, she can be seen wearing a white lehenga and moving towards her groom.

Salim Karim feels emotional after seeing Mahira Khan as her bride, he immediately hugs her and the tears in her eyes can be seen clearly. Both the couple are so happy to be together. Dressed in an elegant bridal ensemble, she radiates happiness and love, and her emotional expression has resonated deeply with fans and followers.

