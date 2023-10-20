Controversy Erupts as Sonya Hussyn Shares Bold Photos in Red

Sonya Hussyn is a talented Pakistani actress.

In recent photos, the Tich Button star flaunts her back and waist.

Her dress, however, did not sit well with several netizens.

Sonya Hussyn, a talented Pakistani actress, continues to dazzle audiences with her outstanding performances. She has demonstrated her acting talent over and again, from her remarkable depiction of a boxer from Lyari in “Daadal” to her riveting performances in famous dramas like “Aisi Hai Tanhai,” “Mujhay Sandal Kar Do,” “Mein Hari Piya,” and “Kisay Chahoon.” Every role she takes on demonstrates her extraordinary diversity and dedication to her profession.

In recent photos, the Tich Button star flaunts her back and waist in a breathtaking figure-hugging red gown while enjoying a night out. Sonya exuded sophistication, with her hair and cosmetics expertly completed. She posted photos from her outing, and there’s no doubt she was the definition of a lovely lady in red.

She added a lyrical caption to the pictures:

Her dress, however, did not sit well with several netizens, who voiced their displeasure loudly. What they had to say is as follows:

Hussyn has a distinguished professional career, having been in several critically and financially acclaimed television shows and films. Her next films are Sorry: A Love Story and Daadal.

