Dalip Tahil Sentenced to Two Months for Drunk Driving

Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to 2 months in jail for 2018 drunk driving accident.

Accident involved autorickshaw, injured woman passenger.

Tahil found guilty based on medical expert’s testimony confirming alcohol.

Advertisement

Well-known Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to two months in jail for a case from 2018. The 65-year-old actor had a car accident with an autorickshaw, which caused injuries to a woman passenger.

Tahil was found guilty and sentenced to two months in jail based on a medical expert’s testimony confirming alcohol in his system and dilated pupils.

While Tahil was released on bail, the legal process didn’t stop and continued. The court has given the actor a two-month prison sentence with its official decision.

As reported, Tahil refused to give blood samples to the Mumbai Police during their inquiry. However, the police performed medical examinations on the injured individual from the accident.

Dalip Tahil is famous for his acting in movies like “Baazigar,” “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai,” “Soldier,” and others.

Also Read Salman Khan Advises Kriti Sanon to Mind Her ‘Attitude’ Salman Khan calls out Kriti Sanon's "attitude." Sanon's tea analogy irks Khan....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.