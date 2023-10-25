Dananeer Mobeen’s Dance Video Sparks Controversy

Dananeer Mobeen, known for her “Pawri Ho Ri Hay” viral video.

She has established herself as a social media influencer and actress in Pakistan.

Dananeer enjoys dancing and is known for her lively and friendly personality.

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known social media influencer and actress from Pakistan. She gained fame for her viral video titled “Pawri Ho Ri Hay,” where she was initially known as the “Pawry Girl.”

Over time, she established herself as a model and actress and has acted in two popular TV dramas, “Sinf E Aahan” and “Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri,” earning praise from her fans. Dananeer Mobeen is a friendly and lively individual who enjoys dancing at her friends’ gatherings and weddings.

Recently, a video featuring social media influencer and actor Dananeer dancing with her sister Nafayl has been circulating on social media. It’s said to be from Ushna Shah’s wedding, and in the clip, she’s dancing to a popular Bollywood Punjabi song.

Here’s the video of her dance:

People are making fun of Dananeer Mobeen for her exaggerated expressions and teasing her for gaining fame solely through viral videos. Fans are also suggesting that the “Pawri girl” may be seeking a movie deal following the success of her dance video.

A fan said, “she thinks she looks too good”, another social media user wrote, “she is an over actor and loves to do these kinds of stunts to become viral”.

