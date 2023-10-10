Dharmendra Shares Exciting News About Upcoming Film

Dharmendra is back from the US after medical treatment.

He shared the news on his social media platform X.

He is starting work on a new film.

Beloved veteran actor Dharmendra, widely adored in the film industry, recently traveled to the United States with his son, actor Sunny Deol, for medical treatment, as reported by India Today in September.

Now, Dharmendra has shared with his fans and followers that he’s back from the US and has exciting news about his upcoming movie.

On October 10, Dharmendra used his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide an update on his health. He shared a photo of himself and posted a message, “Friends, i am back from USA…..Starting new film….always need your good wishes and his Blessings (pray emoji).”

Discussing Dharmendra‘s well-being, a source informed the portal at that moment, “Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been have health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about.”

Friends, i am back from USA…..Starting new film….always need your good wishes and his Blessings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NdPxpCrubJ — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 10, 2023

Sunny Deol reportedly halted Gadar 2 promotions to accompany his father to the USA for special medical treatment. While in the US, Dharmendra, the veteran actor, also provided an update on his health and shared a photo of himself with his pet, “Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in the USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (laughing emoji).”

In terms of his recent work, Dharmendra earned immense appreciation for his performance in Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” where Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh played the lead roles. The seasoned actor is set to appear next as Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film “Dunki,” scheduled for release on December 22, 2023.

