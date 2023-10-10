Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dharmendra Shares Exciting News About Upcoming Film

Dharmendra Shares Exciting News About Upcoming Film

Articles
Advertisement
Dharmendra Shares Exciting News About Upcoming Film

Dharmendra Shares Exciting News About Upcoming Film

Advertisement
  • Dharmendra is back from the US after medical treatment.
  • He shared the news on his social media platform X.
  • He is starting work on a new film.
Advertisement

Beloved veteran actor Dharmendra, widely adored in the film industry, recently traveled to the United States with his son, actor Sunny Deol, for medical treatment, as reported by India Today in September.

Now, Dharmendra has shared with his fans and followers that he’s back from the US and has exciting news about his upcoming movie.

On October 10, Dharmendra used his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide an update on his health. He shared a photo of himself and posted a message, “Friends, i am back from USA…..Starting new film….always need your good wishes and his Blessings (pray emoji).”

Discussing Dharmendra‘s well-being, a source informed the portal at that moment, “Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been have health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about.”

Sunny Deol reportedly halted Gadar 2 promotions to accompany his father to the USA for special medical treatment. While in the US, Dharmendra, the veteran actor, also provided an update on his health and shared a photo of himself with his pet, “Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in the USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (laughing emoji).”

In terms of his recent work, Dharmendra earned immense appreciation for his performance in Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” where Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh played the lead roles. The seasoned actor is set to appear next as Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film “Dunki,” scheduled for release on December 22, 2023.

Also Read

Love in the Air: Jackky Bhagnani’s Romantic Birthday Note for Rakul Preet Singh
Love in the Air: Jackky Bhagnani’s Romantic Birthday Note for Rakul Preet Singh

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are one of the most adored...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story