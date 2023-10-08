Divya Khosla Shines in a Corset Top as She Promotes Yaariyan 2

Divya Khosla Kumar shines in a corset top while promoting #Yaariyan2.

Her corset top features intricate lace detailing and a sweetheart neckline, showcasing her fashion-forward style.

Divya’s ensemble combines classic Victorian aesthetics with modern glamour.

Advertisement

Bollywood sensation Divya Khosla Kumar turned heads and set hearts aflutter as she stepped out in style to promote the highly anticipated sequel, Yaariyan2.

The multi-talented actress, director, and producer showcased her fashion prowess by donning a chic corset top that left onlookers in awe.

Her appearance was a masterclass in fashion-forward elegance. The corset top, adorned with intricate lace detailing and a flattering sweetheart neckline, perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure.

Paired with high-waisted trousers, the ensemble showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities, making it clear that she is not only a powerhouse on-screen but also a style icon off-screen.

See the Photos Below:

Advertisement

She was spotted with her co-stars from Yaariyan 2. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming film.

Advertisement Advertisement Yaariyan2 is an eagerly awaited Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film in the coming-of-age genre, helmed by the renowned directorial duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The movie is being brought to life through the collaborative production efforts of Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari, with their production houses T-Series Films and Sapru Films Production taking the lead. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement Also Read Karishma Tanna Stuns in Modern Saree Look at Film Festival Karishma Tanna steals the spotlight at the Busan International Film Festival. She's... Advertisement