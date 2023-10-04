Advertisement
Dreamy Wedding Photos Of Mahira Khan – A Visual Delight

Dreamy Wedding Photos Of Mahira Khan – A Visual Delight

  • Mahira Khan has finally married her bae Salim Karim.
  • Her wedding quickly became the talk of the town as images went viral.
  • The lovely wedding reception was hosted at the PC Hotel.
Mahira Khan, a lovely and brilliant Pakistani television and film star, has finally married her bae Salim Karim in a stunning wedding ceremony conducted in Bhurban. Her wedding quickly became the talk of the town as images from it went viral. The lovely wedding reception was hosted at the PC Hotel. The wedding was a small gathering of the bride and groom’s family and closest friends. Mahira reserved 200 rooms for her family and friends for a six-day stay.

The dreamy photos from Mahira Khan’s gorgeous wedding are gradually becoming available. Mahira herself shared the stunning images with her admirers. She posted a lovely photo of herself with her son Azlan, who was clearly overjoyed on his mother’s special day. Mahira also uploaded close-up photos of herself. She wore a stunning white richly embroidered bridal gown designed by Faraz Manan.

Faraz Manan also posted photos of Mahira. Izzah Shaheen Malik (Pictroizzah) handled the official photography for Mahira Khan’s wedding. Mahira also offered a stunning close-up. Mahira radiated elegance and grace in her stunning bridal gown. Here are some photos from Mahira Khan’s wedding.

Have a look at the delightful photos below:

Also Read

Watch the HD video glimpse of Mahira Khan wedding
Watch the HD video glimpse of Mahira Khan wedding

The actress previously married Ali Askari in 2007 but later got divorced....

