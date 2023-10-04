Dreamy Wedding Photos Of Mahira Khan – A Visual Delight

Mahira Khan has finally married her bae Salim Karim.

Her wedding quickly became the talk of the town as images went viral.

The lovely wedding reception was hosted at the PC Hotel.

Advertisement

Mahira Khan, a lovely and brilliant Pakistani television and film star, has finally married her bae Salim Karim in a stunning wedding ceremony conducted in Bhurban. Her wedding quickly became the talk of the town as images from it went viral. The lovely wedding reception was hosted at the PC Hotel. The wedding was a small gathering of the bride and groom’s family and closest friends. Mahira reserved 200 rooms for her family and friends for a six-day stay.

The dreamy photos from Mahira Khan’s gorgeous wedding are gradually becoming available. Mahira herself shared the stunning images with her admirers. She posted a lovely photo of herself with her son Azlan, who was clearly overjoyed on his mother’s special day. Mahira also uploaded close-up photos of herself. She wore a stunning white richly embroidered bridal gown designed by Faraz Manan.

Faraz Manan also posted photos of Mahira. Izzah Shaheen Malik (Pictroizzah) handled the official photography for Mahira Khan’s wedding. Mahira also offered a stunning close-up. Mahira radiated elegance and grace in her stunning bridal gown. Here are some photos from Mahira Khan’s wedding.

Have a look at the delightful photos below:

Advertisement

Also Read Watch the HD video glimpse of Mahira Khan wedding The actress previously married Ali Askari in 2007 but later got divorced....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.