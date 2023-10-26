Dua Zehra’s Parents Radiate Joy in Latest Media Talk

Dua Zehra went missing from her home in Karachi on April 16, 2022.

Her case garnered widespread national attention and media coverage.

Dua Zehra is now back at home and leading a busy life.

Dua Zehra Kazmi, a young Pakistani girl, garnered widespread attention when she disappeared from her home in Karachi on April 16, 2022.

Her case became a major national news story, maintaining its prominence in the media for several months. Fortunately, thanks to the relentless efforts of her parents and legal representatives, Dua Zehra was successfully located and rescued.

Presently, her parents are actively engaged in ongoing legal procedures related to the case. Recently, Dua Zehra’s mother addressed the media outside the courthouse.

A video featuring Dua Zehra’s mother has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok. In the video, her mother provides an in-depth discussion about her daughter.

Discussing Dua, Mrs. Mehdi Kazmi expressed her immense happiness, saying, “I am truly delighted, thanks to God. Dua Zehra is now at home, leading a busy life, and I make sure she doesn’t have to worry about cooking because she’s still quite young.

I personally handle all the household chores, even though she has a great fondness for making biryani. Additionally, we make it a point to visit her grandmother (Nano) every day; it’s clear that her Nano has a deep affection for her. Last night, we were at my mother’s place, and that’s why I didn’t get much sleep, so I’m feeling a bit sleep-deprived today.”

“Dua Zehra is enjoying life at home, Her Quran teacher pays a daily visit as she is memorizing the Quran, lately, she takes interest in the cricket matches, she watches all the matches with her father”, she further added.

Her parents appeared overjoyed, expressing their determination to see the case through to its conclusion.

Fans, too, are offering their prayers and well-wishes to these resilient parents who never abandoned their daughter’s side and fought for her.

