Ducky Bhai’s Sister’s Wedding Video Takes the Internet by Storm

Saad Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, is a popular Pakistani YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers.

He gained fame for his roast videos on his YouTube channel, “Ducky Bhai.”

Saad shares daily life vlogs, which are well-received by his fans.

Advertisement

Saad Rehman, widely recognized as Ducky Bhai, is a popular Pakistani YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers, a significant achievement among Pakistani YouTubers. He gained fame through his roast videos on his official YouTube channel named “Ducky Bhai.”

Saad has expanded into daily life vlogging, where he shares his daily routines, a content style well-received by his fans. He’s married to Aroob Jatoi and has a brother and a sister.

Recently, a video clip from Saad Rehman‘s sister’s wedding has been circulating on TikTok. The video was shared by Syed Abdul Rahman, who included a caption with it, “Ducky Bhai Sister’s Wedding”

The video shows Muneeb, Aroob, and Saad’s parents alongside the bride and groom, with the bride dressed in a traditional red outfit.

Upon watching the video, fans became curious about Saad Rehman’s sister, as they were unaware of her existence. Some followers mentioned that he might have mentioned her during live streams with Shahveer Jafri and others.

There are discussions among fans about the timing of the event, and many are commending Saad Rehman’s sister for keeping a low profile in family vlogs for an extended period.

Advertisement

Also Read Fatima Effendi Shares the Name of Actress She Likes On Screen With Husband Talented Pakistani TV actress admired for her acting and lively demeanor. Appreciated...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.