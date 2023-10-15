Durefishan Saleem Shares Mesmerizing Skardu Moments: See Photos

Durefishan Saleem is a talented Pakistani television actress.

Durefishan Saleem is a Pakistani television actress who is incredibly attractive and talented. In a very short period of time, she has become highly well-known. Durefishan started her acting career as a supporting player in Dilruba, but she soon secured significant feature roles. Fans like her superb acting abilities. The popularity of her drama Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi surpassed all previous records. She won over fans as Mehek. After the Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, she gained a large number of admirers and followers. Fans like her as Alizeh in her most recent drama, Jaisay Aapki Marzi, which is now generating attention.

The stunning actress has recently begun working for her forthcoming series Khae. In Skardu, the drama is now filming its last scenes. Osama Tahir and Faysal Quraishi will co-star in the upcoming drama series Khae. Today, the adorable actor shared some lovely images on her Instagram handle that perfectly captured the natural splendour of Pakistan’s rocky terrain. Durefishan Saleem seemed to be in awe at Skardu’s magnificent beauty. Have a look at the post shared by Durefishan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

