Family Love: Kareena Kapoor, Saif, & Taimur Join Soha Ali Khan’s Birthday Celebrations

Kareena Kapoor Khan lavished birthday love and admiration on her sister-in-law.

Soha Ali Khan turned 45 today.

Saba Pataudi, Soha’s sister, wished her by posting some gorgeous images.

Soha Ali Khan turned 45 today, and birthday greetings for the Rang De Basanti actress have been flooding in on social media. Saba Pataudi, Soha’s sister, wished her by posting some gorgeous images of her sister on Instagram. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan lavished birthday love and admiration on her sister-in-law. Bebo posted a video with Soha that included Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore, and others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a video montage on Instagram that included many photographs of the birthday girl. It starts with a black-and-white photo of Kareena and Soha smiling with infant Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Following that comes a group photo of Soha with Kareena, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Rima Jain, and others. The montage also includes a significant vintage shot of Soha Ali Khan from Saif and Kareena’s wedding. Soha walks ahead of her brother Saif, looking incredibly stunning. Soha, Saif, and Saba can be seen posing with their parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, in one of the throwback photos.

In one adorable photo, Soha Ali Khan and Saif are seen posing with Inaaya, baby Jeh, and Taimur. Meanwhile, in another holiday photo, Soha, Saif, Sharmila Tagore, and Bebo are seen posing together. One of the photos also shows Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan with Soha.

Kareena captioned the montage, “Happy birthday to my fuss free, real, funny and reliable sister in law…love you loads…May all the vegan sugar free chocolate cakes of Bandra be in your fridge today…” Commenting on the post, Soha wrote, “thank you – love you!!”

Have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, Saba Pataudi posted a photo montage and wished Soha birthday, “To my BABY sister My little brat..I’ve loved you n protected you , always …and forever will! U know I know your secrets ..and have your back! Proud of the way your live your life…bring up little innijaan and are there, when I need you too! Happy Birthday my darling sis! Love u! #happybirthday #october #celebration #sisterlove #alwaysandforever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Soha replied in response to Saba’s post, “Wow we really have known each other a long long time love you apa jaaaan.”

