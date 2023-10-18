Famous TikToker Dolly Faces Tax Crisis

Popular TikTok star Dolly owes a tax debt of 1.6 crore rupees.

Popular TikTok star Dolly, also known as Nosheen Syed, has come under the spotlight for owing a substantial tax debt of 1 crore 60 lakhs.

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has quickly responded to this issue by putting a hold on her bank account because she hasn’t paid the significant tax she owes.

Even though Dolly is very famous on TikTok, she’s currently dealing with a legal problem because of a large amount of unpaid taxes.

The government’s representative, the PRA, has taken control of her account and managed to obtain an initial payment of Rs 44 lakh, which is the first move in getting back the unpaid tax amount.

The PRA has emphasized that freezing her bank account is just the start. They have more steps planned to ensure they recover the rest of the tax she owes, such as possibly taking her property and freezing other accounts.

The authorities are determined to make sure people pay their taxes, and they’ve put in a lot of effort to do so. What’s worrisome here is that Dolly was given several notices in the past, asking her to take care of her tax payments, but she didn’t follow through. As a result, her account was frozen.

Given these disclosures, she has decided not to comment on the issue, leaving many curious about how this significant financial matter will be resolved in the end.

