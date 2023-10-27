Famous YouTuber Zaid Ali’s Father Passes Away

Zaid Ali, Pakistan’s first YouTuber, gained fame for his humorous skits comparing different cultures.

He transitioned from Facebook to YouTube, resonating with Pakistanis through relatable content.

Recently, Zaid Ali shared the unfortunate news of his father’s passing on Instagram.

Zaid Ali T is known as the first Pakistani YouTuber, who initially created humorous skits and videos comparing brown people to white people on Facebook.

Over time, he shifted his focus to YouTube. His funny videos about Pakistani experiences resonated with Pakistanis, and many more content creators followed his lead.

People have witnessed his growth over the years, and now he is a father with a son. His content, alongside his wife Yumna, is loved by millions of viewers.

Zaid Ali recently posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, revealing the unfortunate news that his father has passed away. Zaid’s parents have been a regular presence in his videos, making them feel like part of the viewers’ extended family. This sad update has left fans deeply saddened for the family.

Zaid Ali posted a message expressing his wish to be even a fraction like his father and thanked him for his support in his life. He also requested his fans to pray for his father’s soul.

