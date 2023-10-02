Fans claims Mahira Khan wedding style is a copy of Indian culture

Mahira Khan is a Pakistan superstar who has done many hit projects.

Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim yesterday.

Salim Karim was a business tycoon and the dearest friend of Mahira Khan.

Advertisement

Mahira Khan is a Pakistan superstar who has done many hit projects. She is also a queen of beauty and a down-to-earth person. The actress previously married Ali Askari in 2007 but later got divorced and together they have a son.

Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actress tied the knot with Salim Karim yesterday. Salim Karim was a business tycoon and the dearest friend of Mahira Khan. They both get married in a dreamy destination organized at PC Hotel Bhurban. The wedding made headlines on mainstream media and social media.

After seeing the Mahira Khan wedding video Pakistani fans think that the wedding is highly inspired by Indian culture and customs. They love to imitate Indian celebrities. Fans said that Indians would be happy to see their culture at Mahira Khan’s wedding.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read What are the similarities between Mahira Khan & Bollywood Celebrities Wedding? Pakistani famous actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim yesterday....