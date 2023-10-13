Farah Nadir Discusses Her Fight Against Cancer

Aina Asif Receives Backlash Over Her Old Video: Details Inside
Aina Asif is a bright and rising actress in Pakistan's entertainment industry....
Fighting any illness is not only hard on the person going through it but also on their family. Battling cancer is particularly challenging and difficult to comprehend.
Farah Nadir, a talented actress known for her cheerful disposition, silently faced this painful journey without many people knowing.
Recently, she appeared as a guest on Madiha Naqvi’s show, where she, along with her daughter Sana Nadir, openly discussed her experience of fighting cancer.
Farah disclosed that she received a diagnosis of stage three kidney cancer. As a single mother due to her husband’s passing, her older children became her main source of support. Farah shared that her daughter learned about her cancer through CT scans and, along with her older brother, informed her in advance so she could be prepared before the doctor discussed it.
Her younger son was unaware as he was scheduled to attend a camp, and Farah requested her older children to let him go to avoid causing her additional stress.
Afterward, she underwent an extensive 8-hour surgery, followed by chemotherapy and ongoing radiation treatment. Her resilience, the support of her children, and the blessings of Allah have enabled her to bravely confront this challenge.
She particularly acknowledged her daughter for being exceptionally supportive throughout this journey.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.