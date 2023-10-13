Farah Nadir Discusses Her Fight Against Cancer

Farah Nadir, a talented actress, silently fought stage three kidney cancer as a single mother.

She particularly acknowledged her daughter for being exceptionally supportive throughout this journey.

Farah Nadir shares details about her battle with cancer.

Fighting any illness is not only hard on the person going through it but also on their family. Battling cancer is particularly challenging and difficult to comprehend.

Farah Nadir, a talented actress known for her cheerful disposition, silently faced this painful journey without many people knowing.

Recently, she appeared as a guest on Madiha Naqvi’s show, where she, along with her daughter Sana Nadir, openly discussed her experience of fighting cancer.

Farah disclosed that she received a diagnosis of stage three kidney cancer. As a single mother due to her husband’s passing, her older children became her main source of support. Farah shared that her daughter learned about her cancer through CT scans and, along with her older brother, informed her in advance so she could be prepared before the doctor discussed it.

Her younger son was unaware as he was scheduled to attend a camp, and Farah requested her older children to let him go to avoid causing her additional stress.

Afterward, she underwent an extensive 8-hour surgery, followed by chemotherapy and ongoing radiation treatment. Her resilience, the support of her children, and the blessings of Allah have enabled her to bravely confront this challenge.

