Fashion Student Crowned Miss Pakistan Global 2023

With the booming Pakistani entertainment, film, and modeling scenes, the world of beauty pageants is keeping up. Warda Muneeb Rao, a young and talented Pakistani artist from the pageantry world, is making waves. She recently won the Miss Pakistan Global 2023 title and is excited about it.

Warda, who is both beautiful and skilled, has a background in fashion design and dreams of launching her own brand. Additionally, she aspires to enter Pakistan’s entertainment industry through modeling, acting, and hosting.

Regarding her victory, Warda Muneeb Rao mentioned, “I feel so blessed to achieve this title. I am exceptionally energized for this title as it’s an incredible opportunity for me and being Miss Pakistan Global at a young age could be a tremendous duty on my shoulders”.

Warda also said, “I will build up my own brand within the future. I too want to go forward within the field of modeling, acting and facilitating and contribute to the growing entertainment industry of Pakistan”.

Warda gave advice to young women, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with determination and courage. She also expressed gratitude for Sonia Ahmed’s contributions to the pageant industry.

