Fatima Effendi Shares her love life with public

Fatima Effendi is a very famous actress from the Pakistan entertainment industry, she got married to her celebrity husband Kanwar Arsalan on 17th November 2012. Fatima Effendi always shares updates about their lives with their fans on her official Instagram account. Fatima and Kanwar are both successful in their careers and also run a restaurant and a YouTube channel together. The couple had two sons Almir and Mahbir who we often see alongside them.

Fatima loves to interact with her fans and also answer the questions fans usually ask her. In a recent Instagram session, she openly talked about various things in life. She shared her love story with Kanwar and also answered some personal questions her fans had.

Fatima shared that her marriage was surely a love marriage. She also shared a very cute photo with Kanwar and talked about where they met for the first time.

One Instagram user asked to Fatima “if she wished to have a baby girl of her own” She said that “if Allah wants to bless them with a daughter, she would be happy otherwise she would think of her daughter-in-law as her own daughter”.

