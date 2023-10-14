Fawad Khan’s Qawali Night Picture goes viral

Fawad Khan attended a qawwali night hosted by his ‘Humsafar’ co-star Mahira Khan and her husband Salim Karim.

The unexpected reunion of these beloved stars has brought joy and nostalgia to fans worldwide.

Fawad is seen in the picture, exuding charm in a stylish outfit.

The wedding of Mahira Khan is still making waves on social media, thanks to the star-studded and magnificent celebrations.

Mahira provided a sneak peek into her Qawali Night event, graced by the legendary Abida Parveen as the singer.

She shared a stunning video from the occasion. Attending the event were prominent figures from the industry, including Sarmad Khoosat, Azaan Sami Khan, Nina Kashif, Nabeel Qureshi, and many others.

