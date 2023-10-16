Faysal Quraishi Says He Will Never Work in Bollywood

Faysal Quraishi refuse to work in Bollywood due to lack of respect for Pakistanis.

Faysal Quraishi is a widely recognized actor who has chosen not to venture into Bollywood, unlike many others.

It is important to respect the decisions of others, even if you disagree with them.

For a long time, Pakistani actors have been part of Bollywood, including Zeba Bakhtyar, Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, and Fawad Khan, who delivered notable performances.

However, in recent years, Pakistani actors have refrained from working in India due to a ban imposed by the BJP government, which has limited opportunities for cross-border collaborations.

Despite his immense fame, he has refrained from pursuing a Bollywood career. Recently, he openly discussed his position on this matter during his appearance on the podcast.

Faysal Quraishi explained that he would never consider working in Bollywood due to their lack of respect for Pakistanis.

He referred to a past incident involving Pakistan’s former foreign minister, Bilawal Zardari, who faced disrespect during his visit to India.

This experience made it evident to Faysal that working in Bollywood was not an option for him.

