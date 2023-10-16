Faysal Quraishi Says He Will Never Work in Bollywood

Azaan Sami Khan talks about his bonding with father: ‘I didn’t see him from 15 to 29..’
Azaan Sami Khan discussed his "turbulent relationship" with his father. He also...
For a long time, Pakistani actors have been part of Bollywood, including Zeba Bakhtyar, Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, and Fawad Khan, who delivered notable performances.
However, in recent years, Pakistani actors have refrained from working in India due to a ban imposed by the BJP government, which has limited opportunities for cross-border collaborations.
Faysal Quraishi, a widely recognized figure, has chosen not to venture into Bollywood, unlike many others.
Despite his immense fame, he has refrained from pursuing a Bollywood career. Recently, he openly discussed his position on this matter during his appearance on the podcast.
Faysal Quraishi explained that he would never consider working in Bollywood due to their lack of respect for Pakistanis.
He referred to a past incident involving Pakistan’s former foreign minister, Bilawal Zardari, who faced disrespect during his visit to India.
This experience made it evident to Faysal that working in Bollywood was not an option for him.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.