Faysal Quraishi shares his latest adorable family pictures

He got huge popularity as an actor from his lead role in the drama serial Boota from Toba Tek Singh.

The Farq actor is happily married to the gorgeous Sana Faysal.

Faysal Quraishi has two beautiful kids with Sana.

Advertisement

Faysal Quraishi is a famous Pakistani actor, He got huge popularity as an actor from his lead role in the drama serial Boota from Toba Tek Singh. His acting career went to a height after the huge success of his intense drama serials Meri Zaat Zarra E Benishan, after that, he appeared in many dramas including Dil E Momin, Hook & Farq got public and critical acclaim.

The Farq actor is happily married to the gorgeous Sana Faysal. Faysal Quraishi has two beautiful kids with Sana. He loves to be around his kids but recently he was away from his family for a month because of the shooting of his upcoming drama serial. The couple loves to share their new family pictures with fans. Lately, Faysal Quraishi has posted new pictures with his wife and kids after a long time.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Faysal Quraishi celebrates his 13th anniversary in Gilgit Faysal Quraishi is undeniably one of the brightest stars in the drama...