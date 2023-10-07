Feroze Khan’s LSA Success Brings Smiles to Humaima and Dua

Feroze Khan is a well-known Pakistani actor who has starred in several successful Pakistani TV series and movies.

Feroze Khan recently won the Lux Style Award for Best Actor in a Film for his performance in the movie “Tich Button.”

His sisters, Dua Malik and Humaima Malick, are excitedly celebrating his victory at the LSA.

Feroze Khan, a well-known Pakistani actor, has starred in several successful Pakistani TV series such as “Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3,” “Khaani,” “Aye Musht E Khaak,” and “Habs.” At the peak of his career, he faced allegations of domestic abuse from his ex-wife, which had a negative impact on his popularity and led to public criticism. However, with time, Feroze Khan made a strong comeback. Looking ahead, he has upcoming roles in the dramas “Akhara” and “Khumaar.”

Yesterday, Feroze Khan gained attention by winning the Lux Style Award for Best Actor in a Film. He received this award for his performance in the movie “Tich Button.”

Feroze Khan‘s sisters, Dua Malik and Humaima Malick, are excitedly celebrating his victory at the LSA (Lux Style Awards). Dua Malik shared this news with her followers on Instagram and wrote about it, “Woke up to the congratulations messages that Feroze Khan won Lux Style Awards best film actor viewers choice again. Constantly winning for so many years. Very sure 2024 too because #akhara is a big thing coming!!! You’ve set up the bar so high, unable to reach for others.”.

Humaima Malick posted a picture with her brother Feroze Khan and shared a special religious quote. She expressed her gratitude to God in her message, “Aey Ibn E Adam, Aik Teri Chahat Hai Or Ik Meri Chahat Hai Hoga To Wohi Jo Meri Chahat Hai Haan Ager Tune Superd (hawale) Kardia Khood Ko Uske Jo Meri Chahat hai To Main Tujhe Woh Bhi Donga Jo Teri Chahat Hai… Or Ager Tune Mukhalfat Ki Uski Jo Meri Chahat Hai Tu Main Thaka Dunga Tujhe Us Main Jo Teri Chahat Hai Phir Hoga Wohi Jo Meri Chahat Hai…. congratulations Feroze Khan Mera bhai Allah Tumhey hamesha afiyat mey rakhay”.

