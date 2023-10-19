Ganapath Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Kriti’s Film Aims for ₹4-5 Crore Opening

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are reuniting for the film Ganapath.

The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

The film is scheduled for release on October 20.

After the hit movie “Heropanti,” Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are teaming up again for the film “Ganapath,” directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role, is scheduled for release on October 20.

Recently, it received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, with a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes. Despite being a big-budget action film, the pre-release excitement isn’t as high as anticipated, and the marketing campaign has been kept tight.

“Ganapath” is getting a wide release in India on more than 2250 screens, mainly in national cinema chains because there’s no competition from regional films.

The advance ticket bookings for the movie started on Wednesday, and the response has been somewhat lukewarm. As of 3 pm on Thursday, about 4500 tickets have been sold in major national chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. The film is aiming to sell around 8500 advance tickets for its opening day.

The opening of “Ganapath” might not have as high initial buzz as “Heropanti 2” but could match it when we consider the extra promotional push the latter received in the past. The final box office result will depend on the audience response from morning show reports.

While “Ganapath” isn’t relying heavily on advance bookings, even the conservative expectations aren’t being met with the current level of advance bookings.

If they had promoted and showcased the teaser and trailer more effectively and had more time, they might have had a stronger start.

However, now the makers are relying on positive word-of-mouth from the audience during the festive season to boost their business.

