Get Ready For ‘Combativo’: Pakistan’s First Martial Arts Film Trailer Revealed

The trailer for ‘Combativo,’ has recently been released.

The film centres around ‘Ahmed Ali’s’ struggle against a milit*nt group.

Shahzad Syed also executes the stunt work and plays the lead role Ahmed Ali.

The creators of ‘Combativo,’ the first martial arts-centric Pakistani film, have just unveiled the trailer.

According to the trailer, ‘Combativo’ centers around ‘Ahmed Ali’s’ struggle against a milit*nt group known as the ‘Rustam Group.’ Ali, a former member of the so-called “Anti Terror*st Force,” now acts as a one-man army, unleashing his anger on perpetrators of injustice such as the Rustam Group, which is now aiming to spread its reach throughout the rest of Asia.

Combativo is a forthcoming Pakistani action film written, directed, and produced by Shahzel Syed that will be released in theatres across Pakistan on November 3.

Shahzel Syed also executes the stunt work and plays the lead role Ahmed Ali, the eponymous ‘Combativo’ (Spanish meaning warrior).

Ahmed Ali takes on the task of rescuing ‘Ramona,’ an ardent journalist abd*cted by the terror*sts, and safeguarding Pakistan.

The five-year production faced many difficulties. Shahzel Syed, a Pakistani partially trained Chartered Accountant, founded ‘Shah Productions in 2003.

Inspired by his boyhood love of 1980s action films, he pursued martial arts, setting the path for the production of the ‘Combativo’ film.

