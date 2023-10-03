Guriq’s Turning 2! Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi Share Precious Moments

Today, on October 3, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s son, Guriq, turns two.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. The two never fail to achieve important relationship objectives. Neha and Angad are the proud parents of two gorgeous children, Mehr Bedi Dhupia and Guriq. While their son, Guriq, is enjoying his second birthday today, his adoring parents shared heartfelt birthday greetings on social media.

Today, on October 3, Neha Dhupia’s son, Guriq, turns two, and the gorgeous mama shared a sweet birthday message for her “little superhero.” Neha came to Instagram and shared an adorable video of herself playing with her munchkin at home, as well as images of the mother-daughter combination. The song Shower by Becky G was also utilized in the backdrop by the actress.

She accompanied the image with an even more heartfelt message, which read, “Our baby boy jus turned “two” cute … and his mama is outta control! (red-heart emojis) Two years ago on this day the love in our lives and our hearts doubled – (infinity emoji) … god bless our little superhero … our baby G! @guriqdhupiabedi. Take a look at this:

Neha’s post drew birthday greetings from everyone. While Dia Mirza posted, “Baby jaaaaaaan (red heart, tiger and hugs emoji),” Gauahar Khan commented, “God bless guriq (red heart emoji), happy birthday big boy.”

“Happy birthday to ur cutieeee (red-heart emojis),” Amrita Arora tweeted.

Additionally, the devoted father Angad Bedi shared a joyful video of himself playing with his young son, “Guriq Siyaan,” on social media. In the footage, a father and son team can be seen lounging on the ground with the boy’s superhero toys all about. After performing pushups for a while, Angad may be urging his youngster to feed his toys with pomegranate juice. The youngster is also seen feeding the actor before the proud father raises the child in the air.

He captioned his post with, “Happy birthday GURIQ SIYAAN.. 2 years today mera putt jatt da!!! Mann Neeva Matt Uchi (ਮੱਨ ਨੀਵਾਂ ਮੱਤ ਉੱਚੀ) @guriqdhupiabedi.”

On May 10, 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a private Sikh ceremony in a Gurudwara. On November 18, 2018, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, a daughter, was born to the couple.

On October 3, 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, a boy named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, into the world.

