Hadiqa Kiani shares childhood pictures of her son as he now turned 18

  • She has made a huge name for herself as she started out her music career at a very young age.
  • She is also a philanthropist who is working day and night to help flood victims.
  • She adopted her son after the Kashmir earthquake and she is a lovely mom.
Hadiqa Kiani is a very popular singer and now she is doing a great job in acting. She has made a huge name for herself as she started out her music career at a very young age. She gave many hit songs to Pakistan’s music industry as her voice holds a magic that has won the hearts of people for quite a long time. She is also a philanthropist who works day and night to help flood victims through her charity venture Vaseelah e Rah.

Hadiqa Kiani is a mother to one son. She adopted her son after the Kashmir earthquake and she is a lovely mom. Her son has grown in front of everyone’s eyes and fans always send love and blessings for the young man. Today her son turned to 18 and Hadiqa took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures of her journey of motherhood.

