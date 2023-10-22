Haroon Shahid Shares Wife’s Concerns Over Romantic Scenes

Haroon Shahid is a Pakistani singer and actor who began his career as a musician.

He ventured into acting with the film “Verna”.

He has continued to make a mark in the acting industry, especially after his role in “Do Bol.”

Lately, Haroon was on a show where he shared that “when he started acting his wife was having issues on the initial stage. As she is from a very different field she was not sure how these romances are filmed and thus does not feel too good about them. But he put her mind at ease and told her how shooting is done for dramas”.

He also shared that “he found his wife in college. She was a junior and that is where he met her. They fell in love and Haroon waited for her graduation and then they got married”

