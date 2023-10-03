Hiba Bukhari latest stunning pictures with Husband

She got married to her celebrity husband Arez Ahmed in 2022.

Hiba Bukhari is a talented actress in the industry she has done many projects and currently appears in the drama “Tere Ishq Kay Nam.” She got married to her celebrity husband Arez Ahmed in 2022. They both started their amazing showbiz journey together with a hit drama serial “Bholi Bano”. In Bholi Bano, Hiba and Arez were loved by the fans as an on-screen couple. Both are now famous actors who are appearing in many notable drama serials.

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed love traveling and spending their time together. Fans love to see both of them together, as they post their pictures regarding their work or their personal life. Hiba Bukhari posted her pictures from Malaysia and Singapore. She also attended a literature event with her husband Arez Ahmed. They shared many adorable pictures which we collected for you.

