Hina Ashfaq bold look video gone viral

Hina Ashfaq is a Pakistani actress and model.

She started her career with “Miss Veet Pakistan.”

She appeared in the television drama for the first in 2017 with the drama series “Munkir.”

Advertisement

Hina Ashfaq is a Pakistani actress and model, she started her career in the entertainment industry by participating in the well-known TV reality show “Miss Veet Pakistan.”

She appeared in the television drama for the first in 2017 with the drama series “Munkir.” Hina has also appeared in the drama “Masters”. However, she became most famous for her role in the drama “Alif,” where she portrayed the secretary of Qalb-e-Momin, played by Hamza Ali Abbasi.

She recently set the internet ablaze with her recent video in a bold and daring look that has quickly gone viral. Known for pushing the boundaries of fashion and style, Hina Ashfaq’s latest video has captured the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

In the video she can be seen in a black sleeveless crop top with glamorous makeup, her bold fashion choices have fired up the internet.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hina Ashfaque (@hinaashfaq) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Hina Ashfaq Shares Breathtaking Vacation Snap from her Northern trip Hina Ashfaq has delighted her followers by sharing a captivating snapshot. The...