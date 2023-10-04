Hira Khan & Arsalan Khan shares reason of getting married early

Hira Khan and Arslan Khan are newlyweds and newcomers to the industry.

They got married in a stunning yet private wedding ceremony.

The couple recently shared why they got married so young.

Hira Khan and Arslan Khan are newlyweds and newcomers to the entertainment industry. They have been progressively making waves in Lollywood and carving out a niche for themselves as they take on additional projects and advance in their careers. Hira began her career as Miss Veet Pakistan, which she finally won, while Arslan began his career as a model and is currently acting in plays as well as fashion ads.

When the couple revealed their fairytale proposal to the public, it caught everyone off guard. Hira danced for Arslan and proposed to him in the nicest way imaginable. They got married in a stunning yet private wedding ceremony. The couple has been quite open about their desire to marry and has shared their pleasure with followers on a regular basis.

The pair confessed on The Talk Talk Show why they married so young, when neither of their careers were properly established. Hira stated that they did not want to keep a Haram relationship. They wanted to make it Halal, and they believed they could have married sooner. Arslan stated that money and finances are a promise from Allah, and that He will benefit them if they make a Halal decision.

On the work front, Hira Khan has been a part of various hit projects, including Mere Humsafar and Woh Pagal Si.

