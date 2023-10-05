Hira Mani looks ravishing in brown tracksuit

Hira Mani is a famous actress and singer in the entertainment industry.

Hira Mani is a famous actress and singer in the entertainment industry, she started her career as a video jockey later she hosted a show with her husband Mani which gained her recognition and she started doing dramas, she did many projects till now and also showcased her singing talent in Kashmir Beasts season 1 song “Sawaari” from this she is now officially recognized as a singer too.

The Kalank drama actress is quite active on social media and shares her daily life videos and pictures with her fans and followers, recently she shared her pictures in a brown tracksuit. The dress highlighted her figure, also her hairstyle and makeup perfectly blend with her dress and give a glamorous look.

Hira Mani paired the dress with minimalist accessories, opting for a silver choker and a matching bracelet. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, highlighting her natural beauty, and her tied hair enhanced her overall look.

