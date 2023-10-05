How Mahira Khan’s childhood friend played lead role in getting the couple together?

Feeha-Noor Jamshed extended her wishes to her friend Mahira Khan.

Feeha uploaded a brief video of Mahira and Salim's wedding on her Insta stories.

Feeha has been a vocal supporter of Mahira's career over the years,

Following the release of photos of Mahira Khan‘s small wedding ceremony to Salim Karim, a slew of celebrities, including Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, expressed their good wishes to the lovely couple. Feeha-Noor Jamshed, the founder of the fashion business Feeha-Noor Jamshed, also extended her wishes to the happy bride, describing how she “manifested” their union.

Feeha uploaded a brief video of Mahira and Salim’s wedding on her Instagram stories, adding that she vouch for Salim’s character.

She wrote in her Insta story “…to this beautiful couple who are in every way the best partners I have seen in the longest time. To the man I vouched for 8 years ago, to the woman I call my sister. Because… ‘I wanted the best for My best..’

She added, “Somewhere in those years I had manifested this union ..to witness the magic of their love and especially their union can’t be described in words. I leave you to feel…

to this incredible woman I called my sister and this beautiful man I love I now can proudly call my brother.

May you look back 30-40 years down the line, old and wrinkly but young in love. May all the moments you weave in the coming years make your hearts smile and soul dance. Ameen.”

Feeha then posted a photo of Mahira with her son Azlan, praising the actress for raising a nice person: “..I’ve told her this before…the best role she’s ever played and will ever play is that of a mother. Azlan is an extension of her.. and my nephew is the fienst of men I have ever encountered..he stands so proud next to his mama welcoming one of the finest men I have seen in a while..to my Zanu (azlan), Mahira and Salim..may Allah’s winds take you to limitless skies & may his Noor guide you all the way.”

Feeha has been a vocal supporter of Mahira’s career over the years, with Instagram postings highlighting pivotal milestones such as her film ‘Raees,’ in which she uploaded a screenshot of the two actors and wrote:

“Dreaming is essential. You dream when you have the courage to face its manifestations. This is your gift from the universe @mahirahkhan because you dreamt and you Dream Big!

I love you! What else can I say?”

If anybody knows who you genuinely are, it’s your friends who have known you since you were a youngster, just like Feeha knew Mahira. We’re overjoyed that Pakistan’s darling has an amazing support system that recognised exactly what she needed in a partner.

