Humaima Malick And Her Sister Define Sisterly Bond In Captivating Photos

Humaima Malick has massive followers reaching millions.

Her illustrious career has been highlighted by outstanding performances.

She recently uploaded a lovely set of images with her sister Dua Malik.

Advertisement

Humaima Malick, known for her sparkling presence on both television and movies, has a massive audience reaching the millions.

Her illustrious career has been highlighted by outstanding performances in legendary drama serials such as “Ishq Junoon Dewangi” and “Akbari Asghari.”

Humaima continues to garner praise as “Jindo” in the drama series “Jindo.” Fans liked her compelling role in the series, praising her for her constant on-screen presence.

She recently uploaded a lovely set of images with her sister Dua Malik with the caption, “I miss you so much when sisters become strangers, I pray that the moments in which you smile, may those moments never end. @duamalik we love this song and love this too ❤️ #candidisbest”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dua Malik (@duamalik) Advertisement

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Humaima was recently spotted in the music video for Farhan Saeed’s song Kadi Kadi. She has also reaped the benefits of Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt’s extraordinary success.

Also Read Humaima Malick took therapy sessions to deal with depression Humaima Malick is a Pakistani actress, she also works with Imran Hashmi...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.