Edition: English
Edition: English

Humaima Malick And Her Sister Define Sisterly Bond In Captivating Photos

Articles
  • Humaima Malick has massive followers reaching millions.
  • Her illustrious career has been highlighted by outstanding performances.
  • She recently uploaded a lovely set of images with her sister Dua Malik.
Humaima Malick, known for her sparkling presence on both television and movies, has a massive audience reaching the millions.

Her illustrious career has been highlighted by outstanding performances in legendary drama serials such as “Ishq Junoon Dewangi” and “Akbari Asghari.”

Humaima continues to garner praise as “Jindo” in the drama series “Jindo.” Fans liked her compelling role in the series, praising her for her constant on-screen presence.

She recently uploaded a lovely set of images with her sister Dua Malik with the caption, “I miss you so much when sisters become strangers, I pray that the moments in which you smile, may those moments never end. @duamalik we love this song and love this too ❤️ #candidisbest”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dua Malik (@duamalik)

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Humaima was recently spotted in the music video for Farhan Saeed’s song Kadi Kadi. She has also reaped the benefits of Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt’s extraordinary success.

