If You Loved ‘Jaane Jaan,’ You Would Definitely Love These Top Netflix Thriller Series

“Jaane Jaan,” which stars Kareena Kapoor, streamed on Netflix last month.

If you’re a die-hard fan of mystery and suspense novels, you’re in for a treat.

We recommended below listed exciting films and dramas for you to check out.

Advertisement

The movie “Jaane Jaan,” which stars Kareena Kapoor, was only streamed on Netflix last month. It relates the tale of a murder mystery involving a single mother, her genius math neighbour, and a shrewd police officer who enjoys delving deeply into the case.

So, if you’re a die-hard fan of mystery and suspense novels, you’re in for a treat. If you like “Jaane Jaan” on Netflix, We recommended below listed exciting films and dramas for you to check out:

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

In the Hindi film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, a flight attendant and her lover scheme to steal a stockpile of diamonds in order to pay off an old debt. However, their theft goes tragically wrong and becomes a hostage situation 40,000 feet in the air.

Murder Mystery

Advertisement

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston feature in the comedy murder mystery from 2019. A New York police officer and his wife are the central characters. They take a vacation to Europe to rekindle their marriage. Due to an accidental encounter, they wind up being accused of killing a senior billionaire.

The Girl on the Train

Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Roy star in a mystery-thriller movie in Hindi. The main character of the movie is a distressed divorcee and alcoholic named Mira Kapoor. She is drawn into a significant murder investigation.

Reptile

Advertisement

A recently released Netflix film follows Will Grady, a realtor, and Summer, his girlfriend, who are going through a difficult time.

Will one day discovers Summer’s decomposing remains in one of the vacant homes they were attempting to sell. She was fatally stabbed.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

2019’s “Knives Out” sequel Billionaire in the tech industry Miles Bron invites his buddies to a vacation on a private Greek island. Detective Benoit Blanc is assigned to the case after a body is discovered.

Advertisement

Also Read Alia Bhatt Gives Thumbs Up To Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Jaane Jaan’ Trailer Alia Bhatt praised Kareena Kapoor as she celebrated her Netflix debut in...