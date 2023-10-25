Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan’s New Drama Sparks Fan Excitement

Imran Abbas is a talented and popular Pakistani actor.

He is set to feature in a new project with Sadia Khan.

The project is being directed by Faheem Burney.

Imran Abbas is a talented and attractive actor from Pakistan, admired for his outstanding acting skills and captivating on-screen presence.

He has gained popularity through his roles in several successful TV series, including “Meri Zaat Zarra E Be Nishan,” “Khuda Aur Mohabbat,” “Koi Chaand Rakh,” “Tum Kon Piya,” “Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai,” “Mera Naam Yousaf Hai,” “Thora Sa Haq,” and “Noor Ul Ain.”

Imran Abbas is one of the most prominent male celebrities in Pakistan and has a strong international fanbase due to his charm and good looks.

He is particularly well-known for his exceptional performance in “Khuda Aur Mohabbat,” where he portrayed a heartbroken lover, contributing to the show’s immense success. His on-screen chemistry with the beautiful Sadia Khan was also adored by millions of viewers.

He wrote, “Here we are back again, Coming soon” Recently, the actor Imran Abbas has revealed details about his upcoming project. He shared pictures featuring Sadia Khan and made an announcement about their joint venture. Imran Abbas is set to feature in a project by Faheem Burney.

Take a Look:

Imran Abbas shared some exciting news that thrilled his fans, especially those who are fond of the show “Khuda Aur Mohabbat.” Many of them sent their best wishes to the characters Emaan and Hammad. Fans were eagerly awaiting the return of this iconic pair.

Imran Abbas‘s supporters are enthusiastic and confident about the upcoming show’s success. It’s worth noting that Imran Abbas recently starred in the highly successful series “Ehraam E Junoon,” which received a lot of love from fans and performed well in terms of viewership.

