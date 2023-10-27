Imran Khan Shares Heartfelt Throwback from “Katti Batti” Filming

Imran Khan reflects on his final movie “Katti Batti” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

He expressed pressure to make the film a success as it marked his return to acting after two years.

The actor shared behind-the-scenes photos from the “Katti Batti” filming.

Imran Khan recently posted a heartfelt message, reminiscing about the time he filmed “Katti Batti,” which was his final movie and came out in 2015.

Imran Khan is using Instagram to talk about his Bollywood career, and he recently discussed his last movie, “Katti Batti,” where he co-starred with Kangana Ranaut. He mentioned feeling pressure to make the film a hit and revealed that he was saddened when the movie didn’t do well in 2015.

On Friday, Imran posted several photos on his Instagram account from the filming of “Katti Batti,” a romantic comedy directed by Nikhil Advani, where he starred alongside Kangana Ranaut. One photo showed him standing with Nikhil behind the camera, while another had him goofing around with the film crew.

In the caption, he started by saying, “I’ve been dragging my feet as I got closer to posting Katti Batti. When we started shooting, I had no idea that it would be my last time facing the camera; I did know that it had been two years since my last outing, and the pressure to deliver a successful film was huge.” He mentioned filming the movie at Flame University in Pune.

The actor also mentioned that Kangana’s approach to the role was very impressive and left a positive impact on everyone.

He said, “And what a great cast we had, there were so many talented people on set. Director @nikkhiladvani impressed me with his deft and seemingly effortless style of management. @kanganaranaut impressed everyone with her dedication to realism, diving deep into medical research for her character’s illness. @mipalkarofficial was so endearing that I still instinctively think of her as my little sister! And my onscreen bestie @sahabime is now part of my offscreen family.”

When discussing how the movie was received, Imran mentioned “It’s easy to dismiss Katti Batti, because the premise is kind of far-fetched; a dying girl, desperate to shield the guy she loves from being hurt, orchestrates a massive lie to cover up her illness. Realistic? Maybe not. But there was something about Madhav that spoke to me. I saw him as an old-fashioned romantic, a guy who knows his heart. Surrounded by people who are concealing the truth and trying to gaslight him, his love for Payal is unshakeable; even as the world around him starts to crumble, he holds his course, following his North Star. He wants every second of time he can have with the one he loves.”

He ended his message by sharing his thoughts on the movie not doing well in terms of box office performance.”I poured my heart into Maddy, hoping that his strength of conviction would resonate with viewers. And I think my heart broke a little bit when the film bombed immediately upon release.” he said.

Imran Khan has been away from acting for a while, but he’s giving his fans a chance to see him on screen again. He promised to take on a new project if one of his Instagram posts received enough likes from his fans.

