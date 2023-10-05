In Pictures: Mahira Khan Shares Her Pre-Marriage ‘Mayun’ & ‘Dua E Khair’ Moments

Mahira Khan, the darling of the nation, just got married.

Mahira Khan, the darling of the nation and the queen of many hearts, just got married. Salim Karim, her longtime love, proposed to her in Murree, and the two were married there in a lovely ceremony. As she began a new chapter in her life, Mahira went down the aisle beside her brother and son. On the occasion of her stunning wedding, she received a lot of love from all around the world.

Mahira posted images from her Dua e Khair today. Her wedding began with a lovely Dua, which her family and friends were there for. She wore a motia in her eras for her grandmothers and looked tranquil with a gold and white jora.

She wrote in the caption” “My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair – one would think she can’t do much – but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time.. 🤍 Alhumdulillah for our parents.

She further added, “Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me 🥹🫶 Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi. 💛”

Have a look at the photos below:

