In Pictures: Pakistani Celebrities Head To Manchester o Attend IPPA Awards

  • Pakistani celebrities are prepared for the third IPPA Awards.
  • The third IPPA Awards will take place in Manchester.
  • Pakistani stars were spotted at the airport to attend the prestigious award.
Nominations and categories for Pakistani award ceremonies are frequently mishandled. They have been under examination for a long time, and little has been done in that regard. However, the number of award presentations is expanding, and viewers like and want to see more acts and star appearances. The IPPA Awards (International Pakistan Prestige Awards) are likewise new, and they recognize talent in music, cinema, and theatre. The third IPPA Awards will take place in Manchester, and our Pakistani celebrities are prepared.

Many famous Pakistani stars were spotted at the airport on their way to Manchester for the third IPPA Awards. Sheheryar Munawar, Hiba Bukhari, Atiqa Odho, Humaima Malick, Amar Khan, and Komal Meer were sighted departing for the next IPPA Awards.

Here are some of them in their relaxed airport attire:

