Inaya Khan Discusses Fake Love and Feroze Khan

Inaya Khan, a rising star, excels in strong and negative roles in the entertainment industry.

She discussed her views on love, insincerity in people, and her celebrity crushes.

Inaya values sincerity in a life partner and is in no hurry to get married.

Inaya Khan, a newcomer in the entertainment world, has been impressively portraying strong and negative characters. She recently appeared on the show, where she shared her views on love, the reality of the world, and her celebrity crushes in the industry.

Inaya mentioned that she’s not married yet because she has encountered many insincere people who pretend to be something they’re not. She doesn’t want this quality in a life partner, so she’s in no rush to get married. Inaya believes that sincerity is lacking in the world, and she’s someone who wants to give her all in a relationship.

She mentioned that her life partner should be extremely loyal, caring, tall, and exceptionally good-looking. Additionally, she’d prefer if he were somewhat social, a skilled dancer, and good at cooking since she enjoys dancing and would appreciate someone who can cook well.

Inaya also mentioned her celebrity crushes, revealing she admires Mikaal Zulfiqar for his personality and hopes to marry someone similar in the future. She also has a crush on Feroze Khan.

