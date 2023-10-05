Inside Soha Ali Khan’s Birthday Celebration With Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, & Angad Bedi

Yesterday was Soha Ali Khan’s birthday.

Yesterday was Soha Ali Khan’s birthday, and well wishes for the Rang De Basanti actress poured in on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Saba Pataudi, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and other well-wishers sent kind Instagram comments to her. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, with whom Soha Ali Khan is close friends, also wrote sincere congratulations on her special day. Soha has since revealed pictures from her birthday celebration; however, Neha Dhupia was absent. Kunal, their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Angad Bedi were also there.

Soha Ali Khan posted a number of images on her Instagram page. Her husband Kunal Kemmu may be seen kissing her cheek in the first image. The birthday girl is dressed in a pair of jeans, a denim shirt tied in a knot, and a white crop top. Soha can be seen posing with the birthday cake in another image and is preparing to blow out the candles. The next images depict Angad Bedi and Soha and Kunal’s pals partaking in a feast at their home. Another image shows Inaaya Naumi Kemmu removing snow from Soha’s face in the meanwhile. The next video shows Soha performing the birthday song on a piano.

When Soha posted the images, the mole inquired, “What’s your best discovery?” The youngster remarked, “That I’m enough as I am. #matchesstruckinthedark.” Neha Dhupia and Soha’s sister Saba both left comments on the photo, with Neha writing, “Missing being with our birthday girl,” and Saba writing, “Missed u today! Soon, I hope. “Happy birthday!” Look at the images below!

Yesterday, Bebo, Saif Ali Khan, Inaaya, Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and other celebrities appeared in a photo montage that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared with Soha. “Happy birthday to my fuss-free, real, funny, and dependable sister-in-law…,” she said beside the video while sharing it.I adore you a lot.May you have your fridge filled with all the Bandra vegan sugar-free chocolate cakes today.

In the meantime, Saba Pataudi wished Soha and shared childhood photos. She captioned, ““To my BABY sister My little brat..I’ve loved you n protected you , always …and forever will! U know I know your secrets ..and have your back! Proud of the way your live your life…bring up little innijaan and are there, when I need you too! Happy Birthday my darling sis! Love u! #happybirthday #october #celebration #sisterlove #alwaysandforever.”

