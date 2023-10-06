Inside Story: Shahid Kapoor Reveals Mira Rajput’s Role In ‘Kabir Singh’

Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, was released in 2019.

The film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, was adapted for the film.

Shahid Kapoor stated why he didn’t want to portray Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released in 2019. Vanga’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, was adapted for the film. Shahid Kapoor stated why he didn’t want to portray Kabir Singh in an exclusive interview. Mira Rajput, his wife, was the one who persuaded him to undertake the film!

Shahid Kapoor remembers first seeing Arjun Reddy with his wife Mira Rajput. “Because it (Kabir Singh) is a remake, I saw Arjun Reddy.” Someone had sent it to my place, and I recall sitting with Mira and watching the movie. I viewed the film and thought, ‘This is a helluva fantastic movie, guy!’ This film has done everything that a film is not intended to accomplish. And I’m still crazy for him. He’s doing everything a decent person shouldn’t do. ‘How does this person manage to be so cool?'”

Shahid went on to say that it was provided to him because someone wanted to develop a Hindi version of it. Remakes were not particularly popular at the time. Shahid recalls being hesitant to do it at first. “My first answer was ‘no way am I doing this movie.’ Because this guy is a newcomer and he has done such a good job.” “What happens is that when you see someone for the first time on camera, whatever whoever they are, their personality blends into the character they’re playing,” he stated. “Because you are unfamiliar with them. So your acceptance of them is absolute. Because it’s the first time you’ve seen them, you’ve fallen in love with them, and everything about them is perfect because they haven’t made any errors yet. But then you realize they’re not flawless; they create bad movies. Then they have to make a very terrific film so you can say, ‘now I know why I like this man.'”

“So I was like, this guy has done his first film,” Shahid continued. I’ve been in a lot of movies. I’m not sure if I’ll be able to personify this persona the way he does because people have previously seen me in a variety of roles. And I completed my gyaan (knowledge) by stating, “This is my reason, Mira.” Yer film nahi karni chahiye. (I shouldn’t make this movie)’.

Shahid then revealed Mira’s response and how she persuaded Shahid to perform Kabir Singh. “She just stared at me for 5 minutes and then said, ‘Just shut up and do it.'” It’s the ideal film for you’. ‘Really?’ I said, and she replied, ‘Yeah. People enjoy seeing you in love tales as well as as messed-up characters. This contains both! Simply do it!’ Her reasoning was so straightforward, and I had overcomplicated it for myself, which I guess was a good thing, Kabir Singh.”

