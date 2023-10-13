Interpol Red Notices for Sophia Mirza and her sister issued

The Pakistani government has requested INTERPOL to issue Red Notices for former model.

Sophia and Mariam have resided in London for several months to avoid legal cases filed against them in Pakistan.

Sophia Mirza mentioned that she had no prior knowledge of the Red Notices issued by the Pakistan Interior Ministry.

The Pakistani government has requested INTERPOL to issue Red Notices for former model and actress Sophia Mirza (Khushbakht Mirza) and her sister Mariam Mirza.

Sophia and Mariam have resided in London for several months to avoid legal cases filed against them in Pakistan by Umar Farooq Zahoor, a Dubai-based businessman. Umar has two teenage daughters with Sophia Mirza, and they have been in an ongoing legal battle over the custody of the children.

The Ministry of Interior, via the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has issued Red Notices against fugitives Sophia Mirza (Notice number 2023/66146) and Mariam Mirza (Notice number 2023/66156).

The director from FIA states in the notice, “I am directed to convey approval of the competent authority i.e. Special Secretary, MOI for the issuance of red notices against the accused persons namely Khushbakht Mirza and Mariam Mirza involved in FIR No.156/23, dated 17.05.2023 u/s 420/468/471/385/386/389/500/506 PPC, Police Station Secretariat, District Islamabad.”

The FIA’s notice adds: “It is requested that Secretary General, INTERPOL Secretariat, Lyon, France may please be requested for the issuance of Red Notices against the accused Khushbakht Mirza and Mariam Mirza to arrest them through INTERPOL.”

The Interpol Red Notice is linked to a criminal complaint filed by Mr. Zahoor in Islamabad in May this year. He accused former accountability minister Shehzad Akbar, model Sophia Mirza, her tennis player sister Mariam Mirza, and others of filing false and malicious cases against him in the summer of 2020, during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). The complaint included charges like cheating, creating forged documents, extortion, defamation, and criminal intimidation, as per Sections 420, 468, 471, 385, 386, 389, 500, and 506 of the PPC 1860.

In the case detailed in the FIR, an investigation numbered 72/20 was launched by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) Lahore in May 2020. This investigation began based on a report from Umar Farooq Zahoor’s ex-wife, Khushbakht Mirza. The report indicated that those named in the FIR were involved in a scheme to unlawfully obtain money from Umar Farooq Zahoor. They did this by falsely registering cases against him with the FIA Corporate Crime Circle in Lahore, working together in this wrongdoing.

The complaint filed, especially highlights Shehzad Akbar’s involvement in using the cabinet to conduct a campaign against Umar Farooq Zahoor. The complaint states, “After the registration of the aforesaid criminal cases, Mr. Shehzad Akbar the then Special Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Accountability, for illegal monetary gains, fraudulently obtained approval from the Cabinet under Section 188 CrPC 1898 by concealing the fact that the cases have already been closed at Switzerland and Norway. The Applicant joined the investigation in the year 2023 and the Joint Investigation Team constituted for the investigation of the FIR No.36/20 and 40/20 after a thorough investigation reached to a conclusion that the allegations in the aforesaid FIRs are false, frivolous and concocted. Subsequently, the JIT FIA with the approval of the Board, submitted a Cancellation Report under Section 173 CrPC before the Competent Courts in both the FIRs. The Learned Court accepted the Cancellation Reports and allowed the cancellation of FIRs No. 36/20 and 40/20 vide Orders dated 29.04.2023 and 11.05.2023 respectively.”

The FIR alleges that Sophia Mirza, also known as Khushbakht Mirza, who wed Umar Farooq Zahoor in 2006, filed a custody case against the petitioner as a means to pressure him and extract money.

It says: “Umar Farooq Zahoor also paid her a hefty sum of Rs10,00,000 in the year 2013 on the directions of the Honorable Supreme Court after which the Honorable Supreme Court decided the controversy once and for all. However, Khushbakht Mirza, in the year 2020, in connivance with Mr. Shehzad Akbar the then Advisor to PM on Accountability and Umaid Butt and Ali Mardan Shah (officials of FIA) again started black mailing the Applicant in order to extort more money from him. Khushabkht Mirza then with the help of the aforesaid persons managed to get false criminal cases registered against the Applicant and his other family members. The Applicant was black mailed, threatened and harassed.”

When she filed the cases, Sophia Mirza used the name “Khushbakht Mirza” as the complainant to hide her identity. She didn’t reveal that Zahoor was her ex-husband, and they were in a legal battle for custody of their two teenage daughters. Umar Farooq has publicly claimed that Sophia and her associates attempted to obtain money from him, and when he declined, they used their connections within the PTI government to file cases against him.

The FIA informed the court that during their investigation, they discovered that Umar Farooq Zahoor had not only denied the accusations but also provided a letter from Norway Police. This letter confirmed that the inquiry in question was closed due to insufficient evidence. Additionally, Umar Farooq Zahoor presented another document from Oslo Police to the Public Prosecutor, recommending the dismissal of the case.

When reached for comment, Sophia Mirza mentioned that she had no prior knowledge of the Red Notices issued by the Pakistan Interior Ministry.

