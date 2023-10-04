Iqra Kanwal Stuns in Captivating poolside pictures

Iqra Kanwal is a famous Pakistani YouTuber and social media sensation.

Iqra Kanwal is a famous Pakistani YouTuber and social media sensation, also she is a qualified medical doctor, but she decided to pursue her career in entertainment.

Kanwal started her YouTube channel in 2017, where she uploaded vlogs, beauty tutorials, and singing videos. She is known for her YouTube channel “Sistrology.” She has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and over 15 million followers on TikTok.

She recently got Nikkah fied and now she is enjoying her day out in a waterpark, she recently shared her pictures from a poolside.

Kanwal is known for her striking features and impeccable style, and in the poolside pictures, she can be seen wearing a black swimsuit. She donned a stylish swimsuit that perfectly complemented her radiant complexion and her confident poses added an air of sophistication to her pictures.

Iqra Kanwal’s makeup was expertly done, with a natural yet alluring look that emphasized her stunning facial features.

