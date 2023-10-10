Iqrar Ul Hassan share pictures with his second wife Farah Iqrar

Advertisement
Iqrar Ul Hassan Shares Photos with Second Wife Farah

Articles
  • Iqrar Ul Hassan is a Pakistani TV host and crime reporter, known for his hit show “Sar E Aam.”
  • He has been married to Farah Iqrar since 2012, and they have one child together.
  • Iqrar Ul Hassan also has a son from his first marriage.
Iqrar Ul Hassan is a well-known Pakistani TV host and crime reporter, famous for his hit show “Sar E Aam.” He enjoys a massive following on social media, and his success can be attributed to his prominent role in “Sar E Aam” program.

Additionally, he has co-hosted Ramadan transmissions alongside Waseem Badami. It’s no secret that the popular anchor has been involved in several controversies.

Importantly, he is known to have two wives concurrently. He tied the knot with his first wife in 2005 and shares a son named Pehlaj with her.

Take a Look:

In 2012, he tied the knot once again, this time with Farah. Recently, the host shared some photos with his second wife, Farah Iqrar.

He was spotted at FHM’s office for an upcoming podcast.

Additionally, he shared a picture with his wife, Farah, on Instagram to celebrate their 11 years together.

Meanwhile, Farah Iqrar also posted individual pictures from Nathia Gali.

