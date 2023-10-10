Is Arthritis Is The Reason Behind Aima Baig’s Bent Finger?

Aima Baig explained the secret behind her crooked middle finger.

Aima stated that she had arthritis.

She also said, “It gets worse with age.”

Advertisement

Aima Baig, a Pakistani singer, explained the secret behind her crooked middle finger. During a talk show, Aima addressed the widely awaited question that had been circulating on the internet for quite some time.

Baig began by explaining how she has been questioned several times why her finger remains bent and how she manages to maintain it that way without straining.

In response, the Balma Bhagora hitmaker stated that she had arthritis. Baig also stated that she ignored the early symptoms and did not seek medical assistance, which resulted in the current situation.

The artist also recommended the audience to keep their health in check and advised anyone with arthritic symptoms to contact a doctor.

“It gets worse with age,” the Baazi singer said.

Here is what she shared:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by ᴀɪᴍᴀ ᴍᴇᴀɴs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴛʜɪɴɢ ᕘ (@staygoldaima)

Baig is a talented singer with several successes to his credit, including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari, to mention a few.

Advertisement

Also Read Aima Baig Shares Her Inspiring Tale Of Overcoming Depression And Choosing Life Aima Baig is presently one of Pakistan's most prominent artists. Despite her...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement