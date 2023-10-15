Is Iqrar Ul Hassan getting married for the 3rd time?

Azaan Sami Khan talks about his eating disorder: ‘It’s is completely like drugs…’
Azaan Sami Khan hails from a musically gifted family. People witnessed him...
Iqrar ul Hassan, a prominent figure in the news industry, initially started his career as a newscaster and later transitioned into a crime show reporter on “Sar e Aam.”
He has become a well-known name in Pakistan, and his personal life often garners significant attention.
Iqrar ul Hassan’s first marriage was to Qurutulain Iqrar in 2006, and they have a son named Pehlaaj Hassan. Qurutulain, who was formerly a news anchor, has now become a teacher.
In 2012, Iqrar ul Hassan married his second wife, Farah Iqrar, but they kept this marriage private for five years. When the news eventually became public, Iqrar clarified that he had not concealed anything, and his family and friends were aware of his second marriage. Farah remains active in the media industry, hosting various shows.
There are reports indicating that Iqrar ul Hassan’s rumored third wife is Aroosa Khan, a news anchor currently working with Iqrar’s platform, SA Digital. Aroosa, who hails from Okara, has been acquainted with Iqrar for an extended period.
Qurutulain Iqrar follows Aroosa on Instagram, and there have been instances of them spending time with Aroosa’s family. Below, you’ll find some pictures capturing their moments together.
As of now, Iqrar ul Hassan has neither officially confirmed nor denied his marital status with Aroosa Khan.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.