Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Is Iqrar Ul Hassan getting married for the 3rd time?

Is Iqrar Ul Hassan getting married for the 3rd time?

Articles
Advertisement
Is Iqrar Ul Hassan getting married for the 3rd time?

Is Iqrar Ul Hassan getting married for the 3rd time?

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • His first marriage in 2006 to Qurutulain Iqrar resulted in a son, Pehlaaj Hassan.
  • In 2012, he privately wed Farah Iqrar, who remains active in media.
    • Advertisement
  • Reports suggest a third marriage with Aroosa Khan, a news anchor at SA Digital.

Iqrar ul Hassan, a prominent figure in the news industry, initially started his career as a newscaster and later transitioned into a crime show reporter on “Sar e Aam.”

He has become a well-known name in Pakistan, and his personal life often garners significant attention.

Iqrar ul Hassan’s first marriage was to Qurutulain Iqrar in 2006, and they have a son named Pehlaaj Hassan. Qurutulain, who was formerly a news anchor, has now become a teacher.

In 2012, Iqrar ul Hassan married his second wife, Farah Iqrar, but they kept this marriage private for five years. When the news eventually became public, Iqrar clarified that he had not concealed anything, and his family and friends were aware of his second marriage. Farah remains active in the media industry, hosting various shows.

Advertisement

There are reports indicating that Iqrar ul Hassan’s rumored third wife is Aroosa Khan, a news anchor currently working with Iqrar’s platform, SA Digital. Aroosa, who hails from Okara, has been acquainted with Iqrar for an extended period.

SEE PHOTOS HERE:

Advertisement

Qurutulain Iqrar follows Aroosa on Instagram, and there have been instances of them spending time with Aroosa’s family. Below, you’ll find some pictures capturing their moments together.

Advertisement

As of now, Iqrar ul Hassan has neither officially confirmed nor denied his marital status with Aroosa Khan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Azaan Sami Khan talks about his eating disorder: ‘It’s is completely like drugs…’
Azaan Sami Khan talks about his eating disorder: ‘It’s is completely like drugs…’

Azaan Sami Khan hails from a musically gifted family. People witnessed him...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story