Is Iqrar Ul Hassan getting married for the 3rd time?

His first marriage in 2006 to Qurutulain Iqrar resulted in a son, Pehlaaj Hassan.

In 2012, he privately wed Farah Iqrar, who remains active in media.

Advertisement Reports suggest a third marriage with Aroosa Khan, a news anchor at SA Digital.

Iqrar ul Hassan, a prominent figure in the news industry, initially started his career as a newscaster and later transitioned into a crime show reporter on “Sar e Aam.”

He has become a well-known name in Pakistan, and his personal life often garners significant attention.

Iqrar ul Hassan’s first marriage was to Qurutulain Iqrar in 2006, and they have a son named Pehlaaj Hassan. Qurutulain, who was formerly a news anchor, has now become a teacher.

In 2012, Iqrar ul Hassan married his second wife, Farah Iqrar, but they kept this marriage private for five years. When the news eventually became public, Iqrar clarified that he had not concealed anything, and his family and friends were aware of his second marriage. Farah remains active in the media industry, hosting various shows.

Advertisement

There are reports indicating that Iqrar ul Hassan’s rumored third wife is Aroosa Khan, a news anchor currently working with Iqrar’s platform, SA Digital. Aroosa, who hails from Okara, has been acquainted with Iqrar for an extended period.

SEE PHOTOS HERE: