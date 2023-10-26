Jacqueline Fernandez Spills on Hangout with Van Damme and Selena Gomez

Jacqueline recently shot a film with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Italy.

She expressed her excitement about working with Van Damme.

She mentioned that Van Damme is a true action hero.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has addressed inquiries regarding her collaboration with action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme and her social interactions with singer Selena Gomez.

During an interview with Filmfare, Jacqueline shared her thoughts on the pictures featuring herself alongside Selena and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Jacqueliene said, “I recently shot a film with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Italy and it was just great to be able to work with such an icon and legend, a true action hero I have looked up to and grown up with his films.

Me and my family have a collection of all his films and we used to replay them all the time. We never thought in my wildest dreams that I would ever shoot a film with him. But it is a great role and it is a fantastic script with action, drama and suspense all rolled into one. It has just been a great experience.”

Regarding her photograph alongside Selena, Jacqueline remarked, “I had the fortunate opportunity to encounter Selena Gomez during my stay in Italy while working on a film alongside Van Damme.

It was truly wonderful to meet such an incredible artist. She exudes a down-to-earth and genuine aura, and spending time with her was a delightful experience. That’s how our meeting unfolded.”

In September, Jean-Claude made a post on his Instagram account, where he shared a combined photo with Jacqueline.

In the image, Jacqueline was captured wearing a white top, coordinating pants, and a blue blazer, while Jean-Claude was seen sporting a shirt beneath a blazer and rust-colored pants.

This photograph was taken at a beautiful estate in Italy. Accompanying the picture, Jean Claude wrote in the caption, “Having fun in Italy. Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun.”

A few days prior to that, a photograph surfaced on social media featuring Jacqueline alongside her group of close female friends, one of whom was Selena Gomez.

This picture was posted by an individual named Caroline Franklin. The accompanying caption stated, “Tuscany memories.” Jacqueline responded to the post with enthusiasm, commenting, “Best days ever!”

Jacqueline is set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in the movie “Welcome to the Jungle,” which boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and more.

Additionally, she has an action-thriller titled “Fateh” with Sonu Sood in the works. Directed by Abhinandan Gupta, “Fateh” is being produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

