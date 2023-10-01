Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Nears ₹600 Cr in India

Last week, Gauri Khan, the fashion designer and wife of Shah Rukh Khan, took to Instagram to announce a special promotion for the film.

She shared a movie poster with the caption ‘Superhit film ka superhit offer! Buy 1 get 1 ticket free.’

Advertisement

This offer was applicable to online bookings for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday showings, allowing moviegoers to enjoy ‘Jawan’ with a companion for the price of one ticket.

Gauri encouraged viewers to make the most of the ‘1 + 1 offer’ starting the following day and enjoy the film in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu at cinemas near them.

Unleashing power and creating history at the box office! Book tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO Watch #Jawan in cinemas – in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/otPvhMB9Md Advertisement — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) October 1, 2023