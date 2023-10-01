Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Nears ₹600 Cr in India

Vivek Agnihotri Criticizes Shah Rukh Khan’s Recent Film “Jawan” as Superficial
Shah Rukh Khan plays dual roles in 'Jawan' as Vikram Rathore and...
Jawan maintains its impressive box office momentum, even amidst stiff competition from new releases. Atlee’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to draw audiences, with early estimates indicating a collection of ₹8.5 crore on its fourth Saturday.
The film, which hit theaters on September 7, remains a stronghold at the domestic box office.
According to the latest update, Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” earned ₹8.5 crore on its 24th day, bringing its domestic total to ₹595.45 crore.
The movie is poised to surpass the ₹600 crore mark on its 25th day, with an extended weekend ahead due to Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.
Notably, “Jawan” has already surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of Shah Rukh’s earlier release, “Pathaan,” from earlier this year, as well as Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2,” which hit theaters in August.
Despite competition from new releases like Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, and The Vaccine War, Jawan experienced a significant 68.32% increase in its occupancy on Saturday, as per the report.
Last week, Gauri Khan, the fashion designer and wife of Shah Rukh Khan, took to Instagram to announce a special promotion for the film.
She shared a movie poster with the caption ‘Superhit film ka superhit offer! Buy 1 get 1 ticket free.’
This offer was applicable to online bookings for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday showings, allowing moviegoers to enjoy ‘Jawan’ with a companion for the price of one ticket.
Gauri encouraged viewers to make the most of the ‘1 + 1 offer’ starting the following day and enjoy the film in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu at cinemas near them.
Unleashing power and creating history at the box office!
Book tickets now!https://t.co/B5xelUahHO
Watch #Jawan in cinemas – in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/otPvhMB9MdAdvertisement
— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) October 1, 2023
Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company, shared the most recent global box office earnings for ‘Jawan’ on Sunday. The Atlee-directed film has amassed a staggering ₹1,068.58 crore, making a historic impact at the box office,” was the caption accompanying the update.
In ‘Jawan,’ Shah Rukh Khan takes on the roles of both army officer Vikram Rathore and his son, Azad. This marks Nayanthara’s debut in Hindi cinema, and Vijay Sethupathi plays the central antagonist.
Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the film. Additionally, ‘Jawan’ features a cast including Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak as Ishkra, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi in significant roles.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.