Junaid Niaz’s respond After Being Called Cry Baby

Junaid Niazi is a newcomer in the entertainment industry. He began his journey as a model and made his acting debut alongside Yumna Zaidi. Over time, he has taken on commendable roles and even secured the first runner-up position in Tamasha Season 2.

Notably, Junaid is known for his sensitivity and has openly shared that he believes it’s okay for men to cry, rejecting the idea that they shouldn’t.

Junaid shed many tears while staying in Tamasha. His emotional reunion with his daughter at Tamasha Ghar became widely popular. He’s openly emotional and doesn’t hide it.

He shed tears when he reunited with his “Baby Baji” co-stars, Javeria and Saud, after not seeing them for a while. They had been his strong supporters throughout the show.

Because of his frequent emotional outbursts, many started calling him a cry baby. In fact, he received the “Rotu Award” from Tamasha, but he didn’t agree with it. He discussed this on the show Fuchsia, where he appeared with the award’s recipient, Aruba Mirza.

He shared that he shed a lot of tears during his time in the house because his family was alone, which led to him feeling depressed. This, coupled with the negativity in Tamasha Ghar, affected him deeply.

He explained why he disagrees with the cry-baby award he received and responded to people who have been mentioning his crying.

