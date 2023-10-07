Kajol Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Director Mani Ratnam

Salman Khan Surprises Sister with Hand-Painted Ayatul Kursi Gift
Kajol, who began her acting career in the 1990s and is known for her iconic roles in many hit Bollywood movies, revealed in a recent interview that she still hasn’t had the opportunity to work with director Mani Ratnam. She expressed her strong desire to collaborate with him in the future.
During an interview, Kajol was asked if she had a list of directors she wished to work with. In reply, she mentioned Mani Ratnam’s name. When asked why she wanted to work with him, Kajol expressed her interest in collaborating with him.
Kajol said: “Because I just love his aesthetic, I love him as a director. I think that he has a wonderful aesthetic as a director and I think that he would probably take something really really new and nice out of a performance from me.”
In August, Kajol mentioned that Mani Ratnam had offered her a movie role while she was working on Karan Johar’s “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” with Shah Rukh Khan.
She said: “I was supposed to shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and at that time, I got an offer from Mani Ratnam to do a film for him. First of all, I didn’t believe I got an offer from Mr Ratnam. But things didn’t work out because I had committed those dates to Karan for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A lot of people told me, ‘You should have done Mani sir’s film’. At that time, I felt that my commitment was more important and it worked in my favor.”
In terms of her work, Kajol‘s most recent projects include her role as a lawyer in the crime web series “The Trial.” She also appeared in the OTT anthology film “Lust Stories 2.”
Currently, she has begun shooting for “Do Patti,” Kriti Sanon’s debut production, directed by Kanika Dhillon. Additionally, Kajol is set to star in “Sarzameen” alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan.
