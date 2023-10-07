Kajol Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Director Mani Ratnam

Kajol, a renowned Bollywood actress, has expressed her desire to collaborate with director Mani Ratnam.

Kajol revealed that Mani Ratnam had offered her a role while she was filming “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

She had to decline due to prior commitments, but she believed it was the right decision at the time.

Advertisement

Kajol, who began her acting career in the 1990s and is known for her iconic roles in many hit Bollywood movies, revealed in a recent interview that she still hasn’t had the opportunity to work with director Mani Ratnam. She expressed her strong desire to collaborate with him in the future.

During an interview, Kajol was asked if she had a list of directors she wished to work with. In reply, she mentioned Mani Ratnam’s name. When asked why she wanted to work with him, Kajol expressed her interest in collaborating with him.

Kajol said: “Because I just love his aesthetic, I love him as a director. I think that he has a wonderful aesthetic as a director and I think that he would probably take something really really new and nice out of a performance from me.”

In August, Kajol mentioned that Mani Ratnam had offered her a movie role while she was working on Karan Johar’s “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” with Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) Advertisement

She said: “I was supposed to shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and at that time, I got an offer from Mani Ratnam to do a film for him. First of all, I didn’t believe I got an offer from Mr Ratnam. But things didn’t work out because I had committed those dates to Karan for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A lot of people told me, ‘You should have done Mani sir’s film’. At that time, I felt that my commitment was more important and it worked in my favor.”

In terms of her work, Kajol‘s most recent projects include her role as a lawyer in the crime web series “The Trial.” She also appeared in the OTT anthology film “Lust Stories 2.”

Currently, she has begun shooting for “Do Patti,” Kriti Sanon’s debut production, directed by Kanika Dhillon. Additionally, Kajol is set to star in “Sarzameen” alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Also Read Salman Khan Surprises Sister with Hand-Painted Ayatul Kursi Gift Salman Khan is a talented actor and also a painter. He recently...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.