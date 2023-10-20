Kajol Shines in Yellow Saree at Durga Puja Pandal

Kajol Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Director Mani Ratnam
Kajol, a renowned Bollywood actress, has expressed her desire to collaborate with...
Kajol, as is her tradition, graced this year’s Durga Puja festivities in a saree. The actress appeared radiant as she was captured by paparazzi on her way to the event, engaging in conversations with family and close relatives.
Kajol chose a vibrant yellow saree for the Durga Puja festivities and paired it with a red blouse, keeping her jewelry minimal.
She elegantly tied her hair in a top bun and was seated beside the idol, joining other women who were busy with the puja preparations.
One admirer commented on her appearance, exclaiming, “Wow, you look stunning ❤️,” while another remarked, “She looks absolutely charming in that saree.”
The actor’s annual Durga Puja celebrations are a grand affair, where she often opts for a more casual look during her visits to the pandal.
Last year, during one such visit, Kajol playfully teased her “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” co-star, Jaya Bachchan, by suggesting, “Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask).”
This lighthearted moment led to a playful exchange with her sister Tanishaa, which prompted their mother, Tanuja, to intervene and restore peace.
Kajol also shared friendly banter with her cousin Raja Mukerji, who is Rani Mukerji’s brother, on a separate occasion.
To mark the 25th anniversary of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” Kajol, who portrayed the character Anjali in the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, recently donned her iconic character’s attire.
This movie, directed by Karan Johar, also featured Anupam Kher, Rani Mukerji, and Archana Puran Singh in significant roles.
“Stepping back into Anjali’s shoes after 25 years ( couldn’t find the basketball though) So many memories and love attached to this film.. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for @karanjohar and a beginning to an amazing journey for @dharmamovies,” she wrote in the caption.
